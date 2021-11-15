Virtu Financial LLC Sells 10,522 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of DM opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

