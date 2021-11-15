Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $342.49

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.49 and last traded at $333.19, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

