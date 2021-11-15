Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

VSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.99. 619,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

