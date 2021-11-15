VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter Sells 242,250 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VZIO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 876,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
