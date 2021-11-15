VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter Sells 242,250 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 876,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

