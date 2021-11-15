VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $125.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96. VMware has a 12 month low of $123.76 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

