Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNNVF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research upgraded Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

