VouchForMe 24 Hour Volume Hits $759.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00221227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.