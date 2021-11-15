VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 7,771 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

VOXX opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.