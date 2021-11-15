VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VPCBU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.5% during the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 24.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 47.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 190,705 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.