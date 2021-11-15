Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.66. 29,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

