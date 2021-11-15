VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. VSE has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a P/E ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

