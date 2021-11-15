WABnetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $787.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 99.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $221,534.38 and approximately $787.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00219638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.