Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $143.68 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.