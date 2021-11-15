Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.99

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $77.49 million and $6.86 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.25 or 0.07210638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00085558 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,875,775 coins and its circulating supply is 78,154,743 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

