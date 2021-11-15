Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.25. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

