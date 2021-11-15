Waves Enterprise Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $296,544.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00070888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00095954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.29 or 1.00683874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.31 or 0.07140238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.