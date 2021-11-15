WAX 1-Day Volume Tops $1.59 Billion (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,807,299,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,220,676 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

