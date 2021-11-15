WealthNavi Inc. Acquires 2,426,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 12.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $605,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

