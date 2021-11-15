Wedbush Weighs in on Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.22 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last 90 days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

