Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) recently:

11/3/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

10/21/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/11/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

10/8/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Get Fortis Inc alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.