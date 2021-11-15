Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
