Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

