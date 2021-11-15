Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

