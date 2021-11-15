Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $110,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.