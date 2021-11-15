Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 100,729 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $100,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

