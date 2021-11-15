Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 57,528 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Kellogg worth $107,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Monday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

