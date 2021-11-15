Wells Fargo & Company Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.82 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

