WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 208,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

