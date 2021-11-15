West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,335. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

