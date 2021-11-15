WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $150.45 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

