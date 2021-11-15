WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,678.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

