WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on the stock.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.05.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.