William Blair Initiates Coverage on Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $47.92 on Monday. Portillos has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

