WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 131.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

