Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 257.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 873437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.46. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

