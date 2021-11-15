WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

