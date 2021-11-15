Woodstock Corp Purchases 151 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $529.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $380.45 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

