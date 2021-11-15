Woodstock Corp Sells 2,820 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $94.02 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

