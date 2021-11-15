Woodstock Corp Sells 670 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 191,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 790,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 303,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,633.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

