WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$178.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.