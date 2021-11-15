X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,353,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,509,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,175,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

