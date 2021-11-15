Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

XENE stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

