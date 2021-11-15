Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $119,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $213.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

