Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $54.17 on Thursday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,657,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 122,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 422,032 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

