Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $401,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

