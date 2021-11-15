Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $348,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

