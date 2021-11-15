Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,238 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after buying an additional 156,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.