Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

