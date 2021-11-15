Yellow Road Price Down 12.8% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $121,926.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,815,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

