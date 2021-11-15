Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 992 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £856.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,536.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,551.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 8.55 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

