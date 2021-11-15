Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.39. The stock had a trading volume of 862,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.74. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $246.86 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

